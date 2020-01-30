Kings' Marvin Bagley: Remains out Thursday

Bagley (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 20-year-old will be sidelined for the fifth consecutive contest as he continues to battle left foot soreness. According to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, Bagley was still wearing a boot on his left foot after Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, which also leaves in doubt his availability for Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.