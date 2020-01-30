Kings' Marvin Bagley: Remains out Thursday
Bagley (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The 20-year-old will be sidelined for the fifth consecutive contest as he continues to battle left foot soreness. According to James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area, Bagley was still wearing a boot on his left foot after Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, which also leaves in doubt his availability for Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...