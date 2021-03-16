Bagley has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Hornets due to a left hand injury, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bagley appeared to be bothered by a left hand issue early in Monday's game and went to the locker room in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest at halftime, and it's not yet clear whether the injury will impact his availability for Wednesday's game against the Wizards. Prior to his departure, Bagley recorded 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block over 16 minutes.