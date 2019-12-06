Kings' Marvin Bagley: Ruled out Friday
Bagley (thumb) will not play Friday against the Spurs.
It appears Bagley is close to a return considering he's been cleared for full-contact work, but he won't return quite yet. His next opportunity to play arrives Sunday against the Mavericks.
