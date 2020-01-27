Kings' Marvin Bagley: Ruled out Monday
Bagley (foot) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
It will be the third straight absence for Bagley, who continues to nurse a sore left foot. Harry Giles and Dewayne Dedmon should continue to pick up increased minutes in Bagley's place.
