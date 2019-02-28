Kings' Marvin Bagley: Ruled out Wednesday, MRI Thursday

Bagley will not return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks after suffering a left knee sprain and will undergo an MRI on the left knee Thursday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Late in the third quarter, Bagley was knocked over with a screen from Malcolm Brogdon and immediately grabbed his left knee in pain. Bagley needed assistance from teammates to get off the court and didn't look as though he was able to put much, if any, weight on the left knee. He's set to undergo an MRI on Thursday, which will determine the severity of the injury. At this point, it seems like Bagley will miss at least a few games, with a clearer timetable to come out following the MRI.