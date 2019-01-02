Kings' Marvin Bagley: Says he's pain-free
Bagley (knee) said Wednesday that his left knee is pain-free, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reports.
The Kings announced back on Dec. 28 that Bagley was expected to miss at least two more weeks, but it sounds as though he may be ahead of schedule as he works back from a sprained left knee. Cunningham speculates that Bagley could be back as soon as Saturday against Golden State, but he should be considered day-to-day heading into the weekend. The rookie hasn't played since Dec. 14.
