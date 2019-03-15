Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores 14 in return

Bagley scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Celtics.

Bagley (knee) came back from a five-game absence and returned to his scoring ways, topping double-figures for the sixth time in seven games. Prior to his injury, Bagley had three double-doubles in his past four contest and if he can return to his pre-injury workload, he's a good bet to produce similar figures until the end of the season.