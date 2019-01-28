Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores 14 points off bench
Bagley registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three blocks across 20 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Clippers.
Bagley posted his third-straight double-digit scoring total Sunday, as he has played well in his minutes since receiving a start two games ago. He wasn't a high pick for no reason, and it's a matter of time until he shows people his full potential.
