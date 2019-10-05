Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores 15 in loss

Bagley amassed 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and six rebounds in Saturday's preseason loss to Indiana.

Bagley provided his usual scoring and rebounding number, though he was unable to contribute elsewhere. The second-year forward will need to showcase an improvement in both his defensive production and assist numbers if he's to ascend to a higher tier of fantasy value. That said, Bagley has a great floor as he's proven his ability to score and rebound consistently and should see a larger role after averaging just 25.3 minutes per game as a rookie.