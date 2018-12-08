Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores 17 off bench
Bagley had 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3PT) in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.
Bagley played 25 minutes in his return from a sore back, and while the scoring was encouraging, he only pulled down one rebound, to go with one assist, one steal and one block.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...