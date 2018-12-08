Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores 17 off bench

Bagley had 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3PT) in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Bagley played 25 minutes in his return from a sore back, and while the scoring was encouraging, he only pulled down one rebound, to go with one assist, one steal and one block.

