Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores 19 points in thumping loss
Bagley tallied 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 loss to the Rockets.
Bagley returned after missing the Kings previous game due to an illness, coming away with 19 points in 28 minutes. He came off the bench for this one after moving into the starting lineup prior to the absence. It is unclear whether he will take back the starting job but nonetheless, he should be rostered in all formats moving forward.
