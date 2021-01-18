Bagley finished with 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 boards, one block and one steal in 36 minutes of a 128-123 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Bagley turned in his fourth double-double of the season in his team's loss, scoring a season high in points in the contest. It was the first time this year that the Kings lost a game where he recorded a double-double. He'll face the Clippers on Wednesday.