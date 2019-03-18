Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores game-high 21 points Sunday

Bagley finished with 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 129-102 victory over the Bulls.

Bagley led all scorers with 21 points in 21 minutes Sunday, helping the Kings to a comfortable 27-point victory over the Bulls. Basically all the Kings players saw limited playing time with the game well and truly in their control early. Bagley is still on a minutes restriction after returning from his second knee injury of the season. He will likely increase over the next few games which could coincide nicely for those who are entering the fantasy playoffs.