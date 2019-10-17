Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores game-high 30 points
Bagley scored 30 points (12-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-10 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Sacramento's 124-110 exhibition win over Melbourne United on Wednesday.
The talented big man once again showed he is one of the most promising young players in The Association as he led Sacramento's scoring in the team's pre-season finale. While his numbers looked inflated compared to what he projects to do in the regular season, Bagley should be one of the Kings' main scoring assets and seems set to take a big leap forward following an already successful rookie season where he averaged nearly 15 points and eight rebounds per game.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Stellar in preseason win•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Withdraws from Team USA•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Won't play in summer league•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Out for Game 1 of summer league•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Playing in California Classic•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...