Kings' Marvin Bagley: Scores game-high 30 points

Bagley scored 30 points (12-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-10 FT) to go along with 14 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Sacramento's 124-110 exhibition win over Melbourne United on Wednesday.

The talented big man once again showed he is one of the most promising young players in The Association as he led Sacramento's scoring in the team's pre-season finale. While his numbers looked inflated compared to what he projects to do in the regular season, Bagley should be one of the Kings' main scoring assets and seems set to take a big leap forward following an already successful rookie season where he averaged nearly 15 points and eight rebounds per game.