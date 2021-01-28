Bagley went for 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in just 22 minutes during the Kings' 121-107 Tuesday over the Magic.

Bagley has now recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time since the first two games of the season. It was a balanced effort for the Kings Tuesday night as every starter recorded at least 16 points. Bagley has now grabbed double-digit rebounds in three of his last four games as he is pulling down a career-best 8.7 boards this season.