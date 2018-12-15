Kings' Marvin Bagley: Set to miss 10-to-14 days

Bagley was diagnosed with a left knee bone bruise after exiting Friday's 130-125 loss to the Warriors and will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bagley played just five minutes before departing with the injury and will now be sidelined for at least five games after team doctors assessed his condition. It's a disappointing setback for the rookie, who had settled into a groove of late with double-digit scoring outputs in nine of his last 10 games before Friday while converting at a 58.6 percent clip from the field. For at least the game against the Warriors, Bagley's absence resulted in coach Dave Joerger deploying Justin Jackson as the primary backup to starting power forward Nemanja Bjelica, while Kosta Koufos handled all of the minutes at center behind Willie Cauley-Stein. It's possible one of Harry Giles, Skal Labissiere or Troy Williams could eventually claim a consistent rotation role as well while Bagley is sidelined.