Kings' Marvin Bagley: Set to miss 10-to-14 days
Bagley was diagnosed with a left knee bone bruise after exiting Friday's 130-125 loss to the Warriors and will be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bagley played just five minutes before departing with the injury and will now be sidelined for at least five games after team doctors assessed his condition. It's a disappointing setback for the rookie, who had settled into a groove of late with double-digit scoring outputs in nine of his last 10 games before Friday while converting at a 58.6 percent clip from the field. For at least the game against the Warriors, Bagley's absence resulted in coach Dave Joerger deploying Justin Jackson as the primary backup to starting power forward Nemanja Bjelica, while Kosta Koufos handled all of the minutes at center behind Willie Cauley-Stein. It's possible one of Harry Giles, Skal Labissiere or Troy Williams could eventually claim a consistent rotation role as well while Bagley is sidelined.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...