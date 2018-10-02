Kings' Marvin Bagley: Seven points in preseason debut

Bagley managed seven points (2-7 FG, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during the Kings' 106-102 preseason win over the Suns on Monday.

Bagley ceded the start at power forward to Skal Labissiere but ended up outpacing his teammate in minutes by six. The 2018 second overall pick will reportedly take the reins of the starting job once the regular season begins, so he should see plenty of run during the exhibition slate in preparation.