Kings coach Luke Walton said Tuesday that he expects Bagley (foot) to be "ready to go" when the regular season begins, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings have released very little information regarding Bagley's condition after a right foot sprain kept him out of play in the NBA bubble. Walton's comments are encouraging, however, with the regular season just three weeks away. Entering his third NBA season, Bagley is yet to justify his pedigree as the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, as he's played in just 75 contests over the last two seasons -- including only 13 in 2019-20. In 25.7 minutes per game a year ago, Bagley averaged 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.