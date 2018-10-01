Kings' Marvin Bagley: Slated to play power forward

Kings coach Dave Joerger informed Bagley that he intends to use the rookie primarily at power forward this season, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. "I'm more four [power forward]," Bagley said, when asked what position he expects to play this season. "[Joerger] said it'ss the four, but I'm still on the perimeter, cutting through, setting screens and expanding my game a little bit, so that's what I like about the system and I'm excited for it."

Though Bagley boasts quality athleticism and proved to be a capable scorer during his lone season at Duke, his ability to defend the post remains something of a question mark as he moves to the NBA. To ease that transition, it makes sense for the Kings to deploy the No. 2 overall pick at power forward, where he should have the lateral quickness to cover floor-stretching fours. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Bagley probably can't be counted on for much rim protection at this point, so it makes sense for the Kings to reserve most of the minutes at center for Willie Cauley-Stein, Harry Giles and Kosta Koufos, or Zach Randolph when the team wants to roll with a small-ball lineup. Bagley should eventually shift between both frontcourt spots interchangeably once he adds more strength to his frame, but his fantasy outlook probably won't be dramatically impacted no matter where he ultimately settles.