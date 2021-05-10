Bagley registered 13 point (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 win over the Thunder.

The 22-year-old bounced back from Friday's four-point dud to post his fifth double-digit scoring effort over his last six games. Bagley has been hovering around top-100 fantasy value since returning from a fractured hand that cost him 23 games. The third-year center will look to end the season on a high note with a four-game slate this week starting Tuesday at home against the Thunder.