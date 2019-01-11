Kings' Marvin Bagley: Solid effort in victory
Bagley totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 20 minutes during Thursday's 112-102 victory over Detroit.
Bagley was back in the rotation after resting Thursday, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes. He continues to work his way back from a knee injury and has looked good thus far. The Kings are going to take it slowly but he should be able to work his way back to 30 minutes a night in the near future. If he is available on the waivers, he is worth adding in standard formats.
