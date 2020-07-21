Bagley was using crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot at Tuesday's practice, the Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings are yet to issue an update on Bagley, who suffered the injury during practice over the weekend, but crutches and a walking boot are rarely a good sign. "The films have been sent out," Walton said of Bagley's MRI. "We're waiting to kind of get some more information back from that. Being in the bubble is always a little different. I don't know how the protocols work. We've got a lot going on, so I just trust in the process that's happening. When I get the information, I'll share it with you guys." For now, consider Bagley day-to-day and very much questionable for the start of seeding games on Jul. 31.