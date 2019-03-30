Kings' Marvin Bagley: Starting Saturday
Bagley will get the start in Saturday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bagley will receive his third start of the season Saturday. Over his past five games, the rookie forward's averaging 17.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 27.0 minutes.
