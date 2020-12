Bagley (not injury related) will start at power forward but be limited to 15 minutes during Tuesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Matt George of Sports 1140 KHTK Sacramento reports.

The 21-year-old got a late start to training camp after testing positive for coronavirus, but he's cleared the league protocols and is ready to play Tuesday. Bagley should continue ramping up his workload ahead of the Dec. 23 season opener at Denver.