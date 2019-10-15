Kings' Marvin Bagley: Stellar in preseason win

Bagley provided 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during the Kings' 128-115 preseason win over the Jazz on Monday.

Bagley was in midseason form during the Kings' second win of the exhibition slate. The second-year big enjoyed a strong rookie season (14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist across 62 games) and could be in for a big Year 2 leap while working with a new frontcourt mate in Dewayne Dedmon down low.