Bagley will remain on a minutes limit for Thursday's game against the Heat, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bagley will still be on a minutes limit after he played 21 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn in a return from a calf injury. The 21-year-old center will likely start again with Richaun Holmes (knee) unlikely to play, so he may see a slight uptick in minutes in his second game back from injury.