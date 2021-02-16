Bagley scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a block in only 21 minutes during Monday's 136-125 loss to the Nets.

After missing the prior two games with a calf injury, Bagley returned to the court and put together his best scoring performance in nearly a month. The 21-year-old has had a strange season so far -- his free-throw percentage (51.4%) has cratered, while he's worked hard to become a reliable three-point shooter (37.1%) -- but Bagley still has time to put all the pieces together on the offensive end.