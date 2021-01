Bagley contributed 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 victory over Chicago.

Bagley finally got things going in the right direction after a string of disappointing performances. This was easily his best game of the season and he earns himself a reprieve, for now. There is a chance Bagley was dropped in your league and if that is the case, he is worth adding to see if he can build off this performance.