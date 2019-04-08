Kings' Marvin Bagley: Strong production off bench
Bagley supplied 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in the Kings' 133-129 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.
It was just another stellar contribution off the bench for Bagley, who now has back-to-back double-doubles and double-digit scoring efforts in 14 consecutive games. Bagley has been a force to be reckoned with on both the scoreboard and the glass throughout his rookie season, and Sunday's production brought his season averages to 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block across 25.2 minutes.
