Bagley recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 127-118 loss to the Nets.

Tuesday marked Bagley's third double-double in four games. The forward has picked up his work on the glass lately. Over his past seven appearances, he's averaged 8.6 rebounds and hasn't dipped below six in a single game during this stretch. In his previous five games, he had averaged just 4.2 boards.