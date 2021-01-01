Bagley only scored four points (1-9 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a block across 26 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Rockets.

Bagley scored in double digits in each of his first four games of the season, but he struggled massively with his shot and was unable to crack the five-point plateau for the fourth time in his NBA career -- he hadn't done it since a Feb. 8 win over the Heat in 2019. Bagley should still be treated as one of Sacramento's top offensive threats, though, and he will attempt to bounce back Saturday when facing the Rockets again.