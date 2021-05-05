Bagley had 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Bagley started for the second straight game and once again scored in double figures, but he had a rough night from the floor and needed 15 shots just to put up 13 points. He's averaging 15.7 points and 6.7 boards per game in three contests since returning from injury, though those numbers should spike up considering he'll be in the starting lineup moving forward.