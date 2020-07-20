Bagley sustained a right foot injury during Sunday's practice and underwent an MRI, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
It was a left foot issue kept Bagley sidelined for the majority of the regular season, but this is nonetheless a major concern for the young big man, who's played in just 75 games since going No. 2 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. The results of the MRI are still pending, so consider Bagley day-to-day for the time being.
