Kings' Marvin Bagley: Team-high totals in loss
Bagley totaled 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the Kings' 111-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Bagley's scoring and rebounding totals both led the Kings for the night, with the performance serving as his third straight double-double. The 20-year-old bounced back nicely from a rare shooting clunker (38.5 percent) versus the Suns on Saturday night, and he even had a chance to play some center down the stretch in addition to his usual power forward spot. Bagley projects as a valued asset in the fantasy postseason across all formats and next faces the Mavericks on Tuesday.
