Kings' Marvin Bagley: Thrives in start
Bagley collected 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in the Kings' 132-93 preseason loss to the Jazz on Thursday.
Although the final result was unsightly from a team perspective, Bagley's performance in a start at power forward was certainly one of the encouraging aspects of the night for the Kings. The rookie paced the team in scoring, posting his third double-digit scoring effort over five exhibitions in the process. Bagley has hauled in between six and 10 rebounds in four of those games as well and shapes up as one of the most NBA-ready rookies of this year's class as the regular season approaches.
