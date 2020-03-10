Kings' Marvin Bagley: Timetable still unclear
Bagley (foot) continues to rehab his left mid-foot sprain and remains without a firm timetable, though he has not been ruled out for the season, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.
Bagley is going through what the team is calling his "reconditioning plan", which includes on-court drills, skill work and strength exercises. The Kings have not stated when Bagley might return, but there's still hope that the second-year big man will be able to get back on the floor before the end of the regular season. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018 has not played since Jan. 20, and he's only appeared in 13 games on the year.
