Kings' Marvin Bagley: To be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks

Bagley has been diagnosed with a sprained left knee, and he will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bagley suffered the injury during Wednesday's overtime loss to the Bucks as he was knocked over after being on the receiving end of a screen. The rookie has avoided a long-term injury, but it's possible he'll be sidelined for around two weeks. While he's on the shelf, Nemanja Bjelica and Harry Giles are candidates to see expanded roles.

