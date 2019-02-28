Kings' Marvin Bagley: To be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks
Bagley has been diagnosed with a sprained left knee, and he will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bagley suffered the injury during Wednesday's overtime loss to the Bucks as he was knocked over after being on the receiving end of a screen. The rookie has avoided a long-term injury, but it's possible he'll be sidelined for around two weeks. While he's on the shelf, Nemanja Bjelica and Harry Giles are candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Exits Wednesday, MRI set for Thursday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in starting role•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Moves into starting five Monday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Across the board effort Saturday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Big night in narrow loss•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...