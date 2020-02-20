Kings' Marvin Bagley: To be re-evaluated in three weeks
Bagley (foot) will be re-evaluated in three weeks, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
At this point, it seems optimistic to hope that Bagley will return in mid-March as he continues to recover from mid-foot sprain. An updated timetable for a return may emerge as he hits various milestones in his recovery, but it's possible no concrete information gets out until his official re-evaluation. Nemanja Bjelica should continue handling heavy minutes as the Kings' starting power forward as a result.
