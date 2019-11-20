Kings' Marvin Bagley: To be re-evaluated Wednesday
Bagley (thumb) will travel with the Kings on the team's upcoming road trip and will be re-evaluated Wednesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
We may get some clarity on Bagley's return timetable Wednesday, and it's possible he'll be able to play as soon as Friday against the Nets. Once he returns, Nemanja Bjelica, Trevor Ariza, Richaun Holmes and Dewayne Dedmon are all candidates to see a reduced workload.
