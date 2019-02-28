Kings' Marvin Bagley: To come off bench Wednesday
Bagley will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bucks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bagley will return to the bench after a spot start Monday. He's been excellent of late and is averaging 23.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over his past three games.
More News
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in starting role•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Moves into starting five Monday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Across the board effort Saturday•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Big night in narrow loss•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Goes for career-high 32 points•
-
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...