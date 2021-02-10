Bagley scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 Ft) and grabbed six rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers.

Bagley ranked third on the Kings in scoring in the contest, notching his highest point total since Jan. 30. He also logged 29 minutes of playing time, the most he has accumulated in nearly three weeks. While Bagley has started every game for the Kings so far this season, his per-game averages of 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.5 blocks across 25.1 minutes make him only a fringe fantasy asset.