Kings' Marvin Bagley: Tweaks groin, hip Saturday

Bagley will undergo an MRI on Monday after tweaking his right groin and hip flexor during Saturday's summer-league loss to the Suns, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Bagley, the second overall pick in last month's NBA draft, will not play Sunday against the Clippers and is doubtful for Tuesday against Memphis. The 19-year-old forward said the injury is not serious, but the Kings will proceed with caution.