Kings' Marvin Bagley: Unavailable Sunday
Bagley (illness) won't play Sunday against the Spurs, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
Bagley has been officially ruled out for Sunday's clash due to a stomach illness, so Nemanja Bjelica and Caleb Swanigan could be asked to shoulder the load at power forward. At this point, it seems likely that Bagley will be ready to play in time for Tuesday's matchup with Houston, although an update on his status will come closer to tip.
