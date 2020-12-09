Bagley is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Trail Blazers due to COVID-19 protocol, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bagley contracted coronavirus before training camp started but now reportedly feels great. Still, due to protocols, he likely won't be available for the preseason opener. We should expect him to be ready for the start of the regular season, however.
