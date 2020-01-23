Kings' Marvin Bagley: Unlikely to play Friday

Bagley (foot) is not expected to play Friday against the Bulls, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

It sounds like Bagley will miss a second straight game as he deals with some soreness in his left foot, which is the same foot that he sprained at the end of December and missed eight games as a result of. With Richaun Holmes unavailable due to a shoulder injury, Dewayne Dedmon would likely be in line for another start if Bagley is indeed ruled out.