Bagley (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.

Bagley left Thursday's loss to the Clippers with back spasms, and the issue kept him out of Saturday's game against the Pacers. The rookie did not practice Monday, which isn't an overly encouraging sign, but he'll travel with the Kings to Phoenix as they kick off a four-game road swing. After Tuesday, has a pair of off days before a Friday/Saturday back-to-back in Cleveland and Indiana.