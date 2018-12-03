Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will be game-time call Tuesday
Bagley (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 in Sacramento reports.
Bagley left Thursday's loss to the Clippers with back spasms, and the issue kept him out of Saturday's game against the Pacers. The rookie did not practice Monday, which isn't an overly encouraging sign, but he'll travel with the Kings to Phoenix as they kick off a four-game road swing. After Tuesday, has a pair of off days before a Friday/Saturday back-to-back in Cleveland and Indiana.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.