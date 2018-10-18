Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will come off the bench Wednesday
Updating a previous report, Bagley will come off the bench Wednesday against the Jazz, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
An incorrect starting lineup was initially released where Bagley was starting, however he will come off the bench Wednesday as expected. Bagley is coming off a strong performance in the preseason against the Jazz, posting 17 points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes. He will now be one of the first bigs coming off the bench, likely spending most of his time as the power forward for the second unit.
