Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will have minutes-restriction for a few games
Bagley will continue to be on a minutes-restriction for the next few games, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bagley is two games back from a five-game absence, and he's seen 19 and 20 minutes in those two games back. The minute's restriction is likely to increase, however it wasn't announced what it will be or how long the restriction will last.
