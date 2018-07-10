Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will miss remainder of summer league
Bagley will miss the remainder of summer league with a pelvic bone bruise, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Bagley underwent an MRI after tweaking his hip during Saturday's summer league contest and being forced to miss Sunday's game, however the MRI showed that he is just dealing with a bruise. The injury will keep Bagley out for the next week or two, as he will refrain from basketball activities to let the bruise heal.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...