Kings' Marvin Bagley: Will miss remainder of summer league

Bagley will miss the remainder of summer league with a pelvic bone bruise, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bagley underwent an MRI after tweaking his hip during Saturday's summer league contest and being forced to miss Sunday's game, however the MRI showed that he is just dealing with a bruise. The injury will keep Bagley out for the next week or two, as he will refrain from basketball activities to let the bruise heal.