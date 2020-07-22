Bagley (foot) will be out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to a lateral foot sprain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He is expected to be in a boot for at least two weeks.
Bagley's foot injury will cost him the rest of his sophomore campaign. He'll finish the season with averages of 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 25.7 minutes across 13 appearances. Nemanja Bjelica and Harrison Barnes should continue to hold down the majority of minutes at forward for the remainder of the season.
